A Look At Vanessa Kirby's Dating History

Vanessa Kirby has dated a few fellow actors, which made the mission she set out on early in her career almost impossible. In a 2014 interview with the Daily Mail, she revealed that she was determined to avoid talking to the media about her personal life. "If it becomes about anything other than the work, people stop caring about whether you can do the job or not," she explained.

Kirby is clearly seen as someone who can do the work. She's won a BAFTA for her role as Princess Margaret in "The Crown," and she was cast as Sue Storm – also known as the Invisible Woman — in the latest iteration of the "Fantastic Four" movie. But when a rumor about her love life spread like wildfire online, she was forced to confront the reality that she doesn't become invisible to the world when she's not being watched on a screen. In 2017, In Touch Weekly published a report claiming she was dating her "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" star Tom Cruise. Kirby denied the romance gossip, telling the Daily Mail she was seeing someone else. "The rumors came out after I'd met Tom, once, in a roomful of people. We hadn't started filming, and all of a sudden we're getting married!" she said.

This wasn't the first time Kirby's love life made headlines. Before she met the man she was actually dating when the Cruise rumor gained traction, there was some rumored drama between two of her actor exes.