Dark Secrets The Cast Of Breaking Bad Tried To Hide

Bryan Cranston's rather unfortunate habit of murderous visions continued in the early 1980s when he essentially found himself in a real-life "Fatal Attraction" (minus the bunny boiling, obviously). The drama began following his divorce from Mickey Middleton when he hit the dating scene and had a "very hot and heavy romance" with an "assertive" woman. And he soon found out exactly how assertive she was when, after discovering her drug habit, he called things off.

The pair's split initially appeared to be amicable. In fact, they even reconnected as "friends" during Cranston's stint on "Loving." But during a meal out, the actor realized the lady still believed they were together. And when he set the record straight, she refused to take no for an answer. While appearing on the podcast "Dinner on Me," Cranston recalled what she said after unexpectedly turning up on his soap opera set: "You thought that you can just walk out on me. Is that what you thought? You thought you can just walk out and leave me alone?"

Cranston admitted her behavior induced some incredibly dark thoughts: "You know, they used to call it 'seeing red.' And all you see is emotion, and rage, and fear and anxiety ... and the moment that I snapped out of this, she was, in my mind, I had already killed her. And I was so afraid of myself. At that moment that I went, 'Oh my God, what is happening to me?'"