Why Lady Gaga's Migraine Commercial Is So Controversial

Lady Gaga's cringy Nurtec commercial spot is far from her first foray into controversy. Does anyone else remember the SXSW performance in 2014 when Gaga had Millie Brown fake vomit on stage? If you didn't catch it, that's the gist — but not the controversy. Demi Lovato, upon seeing the performance, took to Twitter to let Gaga know that they didn't approve.

"Sad... As if we didn't have enough people glamorizing [eating] disorders already," Lovato tweeted. "Bottom line, it's not 'cool' or 'artsy' at all." Yet to self-titled "vomit artist" Brown, it wasn't about that; it was about making art, though she doesn't fault anyone for thinking otherwise. "I've seen a lot of positive and negative reactions to my work," Brown told Elle. "I think they're both equally as important because it's causing people to really think about what art and freedom of expression means."

While Gaga has had several controversies in her career, none have quite touched on the subject that her Nurtec migraine medication commercial does. That's because this is the first time there has been a lot of talk about selling out, whereas the other dust-ups were about her art itself.