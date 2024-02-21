Ewen MacIntosh, British Office Star That Portrayed Keith, Dead At 50

Ewen MacIntosh, former star of the British comedy show "The Office," died on February 19 at the age of 50, per The New York Times. The cause of his death has not been revealed as of yet, but his management company shared that MacIntosh had not been well health-wise for two years. "With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh. His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon and a celebratory memorial later in the year," JustRight Management shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The actor is known for playing Keith Bishop in "The Office," and his co-star Ricky Gervais tweeted, "Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as "Big Keith" from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP."

