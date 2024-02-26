Awkward Julianne Hough Moments That Were Captured On Camera

Julianne Hough knows her way around a camera, yet not every moment in the spotlight has been golden. The "Dancing with the Stars" alum has encountered her fair share of awkward moments, which, much to her dismay, have been immortalized for the world to witness.

Hough has never been one to shy away from the camera or opportunities presented to her, no matter how scary they may have seemed. She told ET, "People always ask me if I'm nervous to do live things, but that's what I feed off of, that adrenaline." Hough is no stranger to live TV as many of you may know her from "DWTS," but you might be shocked to discover that she got her start years before she became a professional dancer on the show.

Hough got a taste of fame when she appeared as an extra in the film, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," in 2001 at just 12 years old. Four years later, she would star in the ABC series "Show Me the Money" before landing her life-changing gig on "DWTS" a year later. Hough has been on camera since she was a teen and has grown up right in front of our eyes. And while being on camera for so much of her life has allowed her to capture some incredible moments, it has also caught a couple of awkward ones.