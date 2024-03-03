Why Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Have Bad Blood With Kanye West

Kanye "Ye" West is no stranger to feuding with celebs, and this time, he has crossed Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. West has been under fire since making a host of anti-Semitic remarks in 2022. As reported by Billboard, the rapper shared some truly repulsive comments about Jewish people in a now-deleted rant on X (formerly known as Twitter).

West's controversial rants caused him to lose many of his partnerships with well-known brands and damaged his relationships with other musicians. "Weird how all these 'free, independent thinkers' always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism," John Legend tweeted. Jack Antonoff simply wrote, "kanye a little b****." Ozzy and Sharon don't want anything to do with West either, and when the "Heartless" singer sampled one of Black Sabbath's songs, the Osbournes had plenty to say about it.