Why Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Have Bad Blood With Kanye West
Kanye "Ye" West is no stranger to feuding with celebs, and this time, he has crossed Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. West has been under fire since making a host of anti-Semitic remarks in 2022. As reported by Billboard, the rapper shared some truly repulsive comments about Jewish people in a now-deleted rant on X (formerly known as Twitter).
West's controversial rants caused him to lose many of his partnerships with well-known brands and damaged his relationships with other musicians. "Weird how all these 'free, independent thinkers' always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism," John Legend tweeted. Jack Antonoff simply wrote, "kanye a little b****." Ozzy and Sharon don't want anything to do with West either, and when the "Heartless" singer sampled one of Black Sabbath's songs, the Osbournes had plenty to say about it.
Kanye West sampled music from Ozzy Osbourne's song without permission
It's common practice to sample songs from others in the music industry, but not without a go-ahead, which is what Kanye West did. In a February 9 tweet, Ozzy Osbourne shared that West had requested to use part of Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" song but was denied because of his anti-Semitic rants. In all-caps, Osbourne wrote, "HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"
Sharon Osbourne told Rolling Stone, "We are considering legal action." According to the magazine, West and Ty Dolla $ign collaborated on their album "Vultures 1" and played their song "Hell of a Life" during a listening party, which sampled Black Sabbath's "Iron Man." Sharon, who is of Jewish descent, told TMZ, "Kanye f***ed with the wrong Jew this time." She revealed that they ordered West with a cease-and-desist, calling him a "disrespectful antisemite." Not one to keep quiet, West shaded the Osbournes back by implying they were fans of his.
Kanye West shaded the Osbournes for dressing as him and Bianca Censori for Halloween
Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori's odd fashion choices were much talked about in 2023, particularly the bizarre purple pillow held by the native Australian over her otherwise seemingly naked body. Sharon Osbourne recreated the look for Halloween 2023, with Ozzy Osbourne dressed like West in an all-black ensemble covering his face. In an attempt to hit back at the couple for the sampling drama, West shared a pic of the Osbournes dressed as him and his wife in his Instagram Stories and wrote (via The Neighborhood Talk), "He obviously has a celebrity handler who's on his account."
It seems the Osbournes aren't the only ones who don't want to be associated with West, despite dressing up like him. Donna Summer's estate blasted the rapper for sampling one of the late singer's songs in an Instagram Story captured by Us Weekly. "Kanye West ... asked permission to use Donna Summer's song 'I Feel Love,' he was denied. He changed the words, had someone re-sing it or used AI but it's 'I Feel Love,' copyright infringement!!!" the statement read. It looks like West has some legal issues to deal with ASAP.