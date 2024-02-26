Donald Trump's Brutal Dig At Prince Harry Has Royal Fans Going Off
Donald Trump is sounding off on how he feels toward Prince Harry. The former president made a brutal dig against the royal that has many agreeing with what he said.
While appearing at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February 2024, Trump spoke to the Daily Express (via the New York Post) on his plans regarding Prince Harry if he were elected president again. Trump shared, "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me." In his opinion, Trump believes that Joe Biden's administration has been letting Harry get off easy when it comes to his immigration. Trump said, "I think they have been too gracious to him after what he has done."
Trump's comments come on the heels of Harry having to face some immigration issues after admitting that he took illegal drugs in his memoir, "Spare," per Time magazine. The conservative-based think tank, the Heritage Foundation, sued the Department of Homeland Security to determine whether proper protocols were followed after Prince Harry admitted he had taken illegal drugs, which can hinder one's immigration status. The case continues to play out, but clearly, Trump is not a fan of Prince Harry and doesn't have any plans of treating him in any special way should he become president come the November 2024 election. Trump's comments made this clear, and it turns out, he's not the only one who feels this animosity toward Prince Harry.
Donald Trump's comments about Prince Harry has royal fans support
Donald Trump doesn't support Prince Harry and his latest comments prove just that. Trump admitted that he wouldn't give any special treatment to the royal if he were to become president in the 2024 election. While Trump's comments can go one of two ways among the public, his opinions on Prince Harry have only seen support from royal fans.
Many have weighed in on Trump's statement about Prince Harry online as they have agreed with the former president, even those who have never seen eye to eye with Trump. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "I really don't like Trump but I always agree with him when it comes to that traitor and his wife.. he is always right and this time was the same." The user referred to Harry as the "traitor," as many royal fanatics have seen his departure from the monarchy as a betrayal. Other online profiles have simply gotten straight to the point that they want Harry out of the U.S. One person tweeted, "Harry better start packing #HarryIsALiar."
Trump's comments have fueled backlash against Prince Harry, and this isn't the first time that the former president has weighed in on the royal's life. In 2022, Trump called Harry "disrespectful to the country" for leaving the U.K. and the monarchy behind, per The Hill. The former president is unafraid to share his opinions on Harry, and it looks like many agree with Trump.