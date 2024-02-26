Donald Trump's Brutal Dig At Prince Harry Has Royal Fans Going Off

Donald Trump is sounding off on how he feels toward Prince Harry. The former president made a brutal dig against the royal that has many agreeing with what he said.

While appearing at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February 2024, Trump spoke to the Daily Express (via the New York Post) on his plans regarding Prince Harry if he were elected president again. Trump shared, "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me." In his opinion, Trump believes that Joe Biden's administration has been letting Harry get off easy when it comes to his immigration. Trump said, "I think they have been too gracious to him after what he has done."

Trump's comments come on the heels of Harry having to face some immigration issues after admitting that he took illegal drugs in his memoir, "Spare," per Time magazine. The conservative-based think tank, the Heritage Foundation, sued the Department of Homeland Security to determine whether proper protocols were followed after Prince Harry admitted he had taken illegal drugs, which can hinder one's immigration status. The case continues to play out, but clearly, Trump is not a fan of Prince Harry and doesn't have any plans of treating him in any special way should he become president come the November 2024 election. Trump's comments made this clear, and it turns out, he's not the only one who feels this animosity toward Prince Harry.