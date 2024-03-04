What Supposedly Caused Tom Brady And Bill Belichick's Fallout

Before there was Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, there was Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. During his time as quarterback of the New England Patriots under Belichick, Brady won six Super Bowl and 17 division titles, more than any other player in NFL history. Together, Brady and Belichick built a seemingly unstoppable dynasty, so why did they seem to be on bad terms towards the end of Brady's career in New England?

In the 2024 documentary "Dynasty" (via The Athletic), Brady explained that he'd fallen out with the head coach after two decades together. "I wasn't going to sign another contract [in New England] even if I wanted to play until [I was] 50," the quarterback said. Apparently, Brady had endured "brutal" treatment under Belichick, which Patriots owner Robert Kraft also spoke about in the docuseries. "Tom and I had a number of discussions about how Bill treated him," Kraft said. "Tommy is very sensitive. He was always looking for Bill's approval, almost in a father-son kind of way. And that's not Bill's style ever to give that."

Per MassLive, Belichick was notoriously tough on Brady, the star of the team, because he hoped it would keep the rest of the players in line. "Players, they'd ... say, 'Hey, the first meeting Belichick got on Brady. I'm like ... if he's going to talk to Brady like that I'd better be straight. I know what's going to happen to me,'" Belichick explained. As a psychological tactic it worked, but at what cost?