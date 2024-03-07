The Troubled Life Of Hayden Christensen's Brother Tove

Tove Christensen may not be a Hollywood household name. In fact, the producer once had more attention for his legal trouble than his films. Hayden, transformed from his "Star Wars" days, is the most famous of the four Christensen siblings, while his brother and collaborator Tove is known for a handful of film producer roles. Back in 2013, things seemed to be going well for Tove. He and Hayden had teamed up to create a new film production company called Glacier Films and even announced 11 movies to start their company with a bang. Things didn't seem to work out the way they planned, though, with only seven of those movies ever seeing release.

A year after Tove and Hayden launched their company, fellow producer and company backer Vladimir Poliakov created a $100 million fund to help the company grow. "It's been invaluable to have Vladimir's support," Tove told Screen Daily. "The way he envisions the future of this company and brings his relationships to bear is a huge deal." Before all this, though, it had been a rough road for Tove.