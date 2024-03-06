The Shady Side Of Shane Gillis

Before Shane Gillis experienced his big career-defining moment, he experimented with a shady way for comedians to roast each other's material in real time. The concept: while one comedian was doing a set, others anonymously texted their own jokes about the person on the stage, and they were displayed on a screen. The show, which was called Digital Graffiti, took place at the Plays & Players Theatre in Philadelphia in 2016. It was the brainchild of Gillis and his "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast" co-host Matt McCusker. When some comedians bravely subjected themselves to the experiment, they were surprised by what their fellow comics wrote.

One Black comedian told Billy Penn at WHYY that he didn't expect so many texts about him to be focused on his race. Gillis made his own observation about the racist humor that his peers resorted to when afforded the safety of anonymity. "You can be racist to Asians. That's what we're finding out," he said. Now, that's funny.

Speaking to Lancaster Online, Gillis admitted that he loved creating an environment where internet trolls would feel right at home. "It's one of my favorite shows," he said. "It's just a little aggressive. It gets pretty mean, pretty quick." He also spoke to the publication about his podcast. "It can be pretty offensive ... if you get offended. When people ask me if I have a podcast, sometimes I say no." If this were true, maybe he'd be a player on "Saturday Night Live" right now.