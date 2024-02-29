Did Liam Hemsworth's Sister-In-Law Once Shade Miley Cyrus?

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus tied the knot in 2018, only for their marriage to come crashing down in August 2019 — and Liam's sister-in-law wasn't afraid of throwing a little shade Miley's way post-breakup.

The divorce was acrimonious — to say the least. Accusations of cheating and substance abuse were hurled. Breakup ballads and female empowerment songs were sung. But while Cyrus has been outspoken about what went wrong in her marriage, Liam took the opposite route. In announcing his separation from Cyrus on Instagram, the "Poker Face" actor wrote, "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets." He's stuck by that, remaining tight-lipped about whatever went down between the two.

His silence has enabled others to speak out on his behalf. For example, Chris Hemsworth praised his younger brother's 2019 Men's Health cover, crediting Liam's physique to "Australian living." Telling news.com.au, "We got him out of Malibu!" Likewise, Chris' wife, Elsa Pataky, didn't hold back in letting fans know what she really thought about Cyrus.