Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's Religious Views

Throughout her nearly two decades of releasing music, Taylor Swift has often employed religious imagery in her work. In "Our Song," from her eponymous 2006 album, she sings about saying "Amen" and asking God to play her and her love interest's song again. Swift still makes religious references in her lyrics more than a decade later. "Each night I pray to you / Desperate people find faith, so now I pray to Jesus too," she wrote in 2019's "Soon You'll Get Better."

Swift has titled a 2012 song "Holy Ground" and a 2019 one "False God." The 14-time Grammy Award winner seems to have no issues using religious symbolism in her craft. But outside her writing, Swift spent most of her career shying away from controversial topics, religion included, preferring to maintain an apolitical public persona. "I don't talk about politics because it might influence other people. And I don't think that I know enough yet in life to be telling people who to vote for," she told Time in 2012.

That started to change in 2018 when Swift endorsed the Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen ahead of the Tennessee Senate race. "In the past, I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," she wrote on Instagram. As she's become more vocal about politics, she has also let on a bit more about her religious views.