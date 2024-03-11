What Rico León Really Did For A Living Before His HGTV Fame

The HGTV channel is always renovating — not just homes but the content they bring their viewers. In 2023, the network launched a new show titled "Rico to the Rescue," which featured Rico León helping homeowners out of sticky situations. Now, fans know León as a realtor and construction restoration consultant, but what was he doing before his HGTV fame?

León had worked plenty of blue-collar jobs for years before he landed his television show. He was born and raised in Pennsylvania and was always passionate about home renovation and restoration. It was his blue-collar jobs that built his "work ethic" and led him to what he does today. His own show stemmed from problems he faced when he was restoring homes. He told HGTV, "Since I've been in so many bad contractor situations myself, I want to educate homeowners about what exactly to do in every type of scenario." He went on to add, "I hope with my knowledge, I can create real solutions between contractors and homeowners. That's my new 'why.'"

León discovered his new why and the perfect career for him, thanks to HGTV, but what were the blue-collar jobs that led him to this? We're filling you in on what the HGTV star was doing for a living long before he landed his gig on the network.