Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Is Married! Here's What We Know About His Wife
Fans have been left in awe of Shohei Ohtani before, usually because of his incredible pitching skills or maybe the fact that he hit another homer. But this time, it's because of his personal life. Ohtani left his most dedicated fans with their jaws on the floor after the Los Angeles Dodgers star revealed he was married.
Ohtani has been the talk of the town for baseball fans since joining the Dodgers' superstar lineup. According to AP News, the baseball player signed a 10-year deal with the LA-based team for $700 million. Fans were eager to watch him at spring training gearing up for the 2024 season, but joining the Dodgers isn't the only exciting news that Ohtani has shared lately.
The baseball player took to Instagram on February 29, 2024, writing in his native language of Japanese to reveal that he secretly got married. The translated post read, "Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married." Fans were shocked that Ohtani was married, because many didn't even know that he was in a relationship. He ended his message by expressing his excitement for the future. While the Dodgers star was willing to open up about his marriage, many details surrounding his wife remain a mystery. Here's everything we know about her.
Shohei Ohtani spills few details on new wife
Shohei Ohtani is a notoriously private man, so it's not surprising he kept his marriage under wraps. The Dodgers star did reveal one thing about his wife in the social media post, sharing that she too is from Japan. Details about Ohtani's wife have been scarce as they've become of the most secretive public relationships in the news, but the baseball star is starting to open up about his new love.
After news of his marriage broke, Ohtani spoke with Number Web about his wife. The baseball star shared some of the info people are dying to know about his mystery woman, revealing that he is older than her. The interview, in Japanese, was translated to English as he said, "I'm 30 this year, and she's ... maybe 28. Oh, sorry if I'm wrong (lol)." Although she sometimes visits Ohtani in America, he still constantly communicates with her over the phone when she's back in Japan. "While we were on the phone, we were watching something together ... We were watching comedy, and we were also watching dramas," he said. "For example, we were watching 'VIVANT,' and right now we're watching Netflix 'House of Shinobi.'"
Ohtani told Number Web he appreciates their differences. He said that she likes to read and he doesn't, but their "things that are different are different." So, while fans may not know her name or what she looks like, Ohtani is sharing a bit more about her as time goes by.
Dave Roberts was just as shocked about Shohei Ohtani's marriage
Shohei Ohtani seemingly made a big change in his life by officially tying the knot, But the baseball player doesn't feel like much has changed. He told Number Web, "I haven't changed, so getting married and having a dog is something that has changed, but I don't really feel it at the moment. Maybe that will change once I have children. But I don't feel like there's been that big of a change." Ohtani may not feel like much is different, but the world definitely does.
Ohtani's marriage announcement has become one of MLB's biggest secrets, although it's not a bad thing. The baseball player shocked everyone with his announcement, and surprisingly, even those closest to him weren't aware of the news. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that he was surprised to discover Ohtani was married, but was happy for the baseball star nonetheless. He told AP News, "I'm very happy for him and his bride. As far as wedding gifts, we got surprised and didn't have much time to think about it. I'm sure it's en route." Ohtani's marriage surprised many, and all eyes will be on him this coming baseball season — not just because of his talent, but because people will surely want to know if his mystery wife will pop up for a game.