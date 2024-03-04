Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Is Married! Here's What We Know About His Wife

Fans have been left in awe of Shohei Ohtani before, usually because of his incredible pitching skills or maybe the fact that he hit another homer. But this time, it's because of his personal life. Ohtani left his most dedicated fans with their jaws on the floor after the Los Angeles Dodgers star revealed he was married.

Ohtani has been the talk of the town for baseball fans since joining the Dodgers' superstar lineup. According to AP News, the baseball player signed a 10-year deal with the LA-based team for $700 million. Fans were eager to watch him at spring training gearing up for the 2024 season, but joining the Dodgers isn't the only exciting news that Ohtani has shared lately.

The baseball player took to Instagram on February 29, 2024, writing in his native language of Japanese to reveal that he secretly got married. The translated post read, "Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married." Fans were shocked that Ohtani was married, because many didn't even know that he was in a relationship. He ended his message by expressing his excitement for the future. While the Dodgers star was willing to open up about his marriage, many details surrounding his wife remain a mystery. Here's everything we know about her.