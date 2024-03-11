Inside Rachael Ray's Longtime Marriage To John Cusimano

Rachael Ray has lots of spare time since her show ended in May 2023. She's been focusing on her production company, Free Food Studios, and hanging with her dog, Bella Blue Boo, and husband, John Cusimano. After 17 seasons on the air, it has to be an adjustment for the couple to be together 24/7, but luckily, they're still head-over-heels in love.

"I've made the decision that it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career," Ray announced in a statement in March 2023. She went out in a blaze of glory, with an array of A-listers bidding her farewell, including Jimmy Kimmel, Cameron Diaz, and Whoopi Goldberg. Oprah Winfrey, who gave the professional cook her first big break, gave a touching tribute to her protégé. "I couldn't be more proud of you for showing up as yourself so authentically every day," she said in a pre-recorded message, adding she immediately knew Ray would be a star when she first met her in 2005. "I can't wait to see what you cook up next, yum, yum," Oprah concluded.

However, Ray's most important guest was Cusimano. She whipped up his "favorite dish on the planet" — pasta carbonara with added king crab. Ray explained it was the first thing he ever asked her to cook for him. Cusimano appeared frequently on the show over the years. Still, there are lots of things fans don't know about Ray's husband and their longtime marriage.