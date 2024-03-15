A Look Into Senator John Thune's Decades-Long Marriage

Senator John Thune has lived most of his life in South Dakota, where he grew up with a love of politics and would eventually go on to become the state's senator in 2004. His wife Kimberley Thune (née Weems) is also a South Dakotan, and the two met at Biola University in California through a mutual friend. There was an instant connection and Kimberley told the Yankton Daily in 2002, "Here was this tall, handsome young man. It was like, 'Wow,' and sure enough that was John." John and Kimberley married in 1984 and would go on to have their daughters, Brittany and Larissa, together. "He's a family man, and that's the priority in his life. He always thinks of us first," Kimberley gushed.

John isn't the only one with ties to politics. While the Thunes lived in Washington, D.C., Kimberley had a job with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and worked under Senator Larry Pressler. After they moved back to South Dakota, Kimberley worked for then-Governor George S. Mickelson. Her love of politics played a big part in helping her husband with his campaigns, and John makes it well-known how much he appreciates his wife of almost 40 years.