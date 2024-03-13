Michael Culver, Star Wars' Captain Needa, Dead At 85

Michael Culver, who played Captain Needa in Star Wars' "The Empire Strikes Back," has died at age 85. The cause of death has not been disclosed, but the actor had long dealt with poor health prior to his passing.

Culver's agent announced the sad news on March 13. "We are very sad to confirm the passing of our friend and client, Michael Culver," they said in a statement (via the Mirror). "A career spanning over 50 years with notable roles in 'Sherlock Holmes,' 'A Passage to India,' 'Secret Army' and of course one of the most memorable death scenes in the 'Star Wars' franchise. Michael largely gave up acting in the early 2000s to concentrate his efforts in to his political activism."

Fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late "Star Wars" actor. "RIP Michael Culver (Capt. Needa in Empire Strikes Back). Only met him the once, but he was a lovely chap," one wrote. "His legacy will forever live in the stars," another commented.

