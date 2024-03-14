The Boys' Erin Moriarty Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Now

"The Boys" actor Erin Moriarty has fans doing a double take because of how unrecognizable she looks now. Many have become familiar with Moriarty's appearance since she began starring as Annie January, otherwise known as Starlight, in the Amazon Prime series, per IMDb. Moriarty may be making headlines now for her changed looks, but she has always faced criticism about her appearance, even on the show.

After the end of Season 3, Moriarty took to social media in a now-deleted post to discuss the criticism she faced while on "The Boys," just another tragic detail about the cast, per Variety. The actor reposted an article that touched on the misogyny that her character Starlight faced before elaborating on this idea in her caption. Moriarty wrote that she felt "dehumanized" by the constant hate about her character and appearance. She shared, "This does break my heart — I've opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and ... everyone's going through their own battle(s); let's not add to that." While she was upset about the trolling, Moriarty was still willing to express forgiveness to those who were sending her hate. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the last time she would have to deal with this backlash. Moriarty has had people talking about her looks once again because of a post on social media.