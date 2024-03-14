The Boys' Erin Moriarty Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Now
"The Boys" actor Erin Moriarty has fans doing a double take because of how unrecognizable she looks now. Many have become familiar with Moriarty's appearance since she began starring as Annie January, otherwise known as Starlight, in the Amazon Prime series, per IMDb. Moriarty may be making headlines now for her changed looks, but she has always faced criticism about her appearance, even on the show.
After the end of Season 3, Moriarty took to social media in a now-deleted post to discuss the criticism she faced while on "The Boys," just another tragic detail about the cast, per Variety. The actor reposted an article that touched on the misogyny that her character Starlight faced before elaborating on this idea in her caption. Moriarty wrote that she felt "dehumanized" by the constant hate about her character and appearance. She shared, "This does break my heart — I've opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and ... everyone's going through their own battle(s); let's not add to that." While she was upset about the trolling, Moriarty was still willing to express forgiveness to those who were sending her hate. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the last time she would have to deal with this backlash. Moriarty has had people talking about her looks once again because of a post on social media.
The internet trolls Erin Moriarty for new look
It's been nearly two years since Erin Moriarty starred in Season 3 of "The Boys," but the actor has still stayed active on social media in the meantime. When it hit the 2024 new year, she sparked conversation online after she posted a photo of herself looking unrecognizable. Moriarty and her "The Boys" co-star, Chace Crawford, posed for a snapshot of photos where she was rocking a red lip, heavy eyeshadow, and defined cheekbones. Her new look had people talking, and not in a good way; fans were critiquing her appearance and suggesting that she had work done. It got so bad that Moriarty eventually turned the comments off on the post, but this photo only sparked online discourse about her new look.
A side-by-side photo of Moriarty before and after what many believed was plastic surgery work went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, and people were not afraid to share their opinions on her changed appearance. One tweet that garnered nearly 135,000 likes read, "Women need to stop plastic surgery until we figure out what's wrong. Why would you ruin your face like this? This is Erin Moriarty from The Boys...she was already very pretty." The claims that she damaged her career with plastic surgery did not stop as more tweets flooded the internet. Another user tweeted, "Erin Moriarty. She was so cute. insecurities and money: devastating combination." Fans have weighed in on Moriarty's new appearance, and they haven't been the only ones.
Megyn Kelly blasts Erin Moriarty's appearance
Erin Moriarty's appearance didn't just get the attention of the internet but of journalist Megyn Kelly. During an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, Kelly discussed the "The Boys" actor's looks and went on a rant about plastic surgery in the industry. She displayed the viral before and after photo of Moriarty, before saying, "She's [Moriarty] decided to completely change her face...now look at her, she's got the Kim Kardashian lips, she's made her nose go skinny it looks like a pencil now, she's got what appear to me to be cheek implants." Kelly was upset that the actor changed her "natural" beauty and even went as far as to say that the latest photo of the "The Boys" actor looked AI-generated.
Moriarty, who hasn't been silent about critics in the past, blasted Kelly for her comments, per Entertainment Weekly. In a now-deleted social media post, the actor wrote, "To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified." Moriarty explained that the before photo the journalist used was taken years ago, causing her to look totally different with less makeup compared to the current photo where there was "major contouring" done, not plastic surgery. Moriarty was upset and went as far as to call the backlash "harassment," before ending her post saying, "Shame on you Megyn Kelly. Shame on you, Fox News (Vought incarnate)."