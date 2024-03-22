The Heartbreaking Reason Priscilla Presley Didn't Get Married Again

Priscilla Presley was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 through 1973. The two had something of a fairytale love affair, with the King sweeping a young 14-year-old Priscilla off her feet. When Priscilla turned 21, she and Elvis tied the knot and the two welcomed their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, about a year later. Sadly, the Presleys' young love didn't last, and Priscilla made the decision to divorce Elvis about three years later. Although Priscilla went on to date other men over the course of her adult life, she decided never to remarry — for a heartbreaking reason.

For one thing, she told Elvis she wouldn't marry again while he was alive. "I just don't think that he could handle that," she said at a 2023 event at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas, according to People magazine. But even after his death, there was a very specific reason why Priscilla never took another husband. "To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire. No one could ever match him," she explained.

Priscilla went on to date Michael Edwards and Robert Kardashian before finding love with Marco Garibaldi. Although she welcomed a child with him (a son named Navarone), they never married. She and Garibaldi eventually went their separate ways after more than two decades together.