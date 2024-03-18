Katie Holmes Is Almost Unrecognizable Without Makeup
Katie Holmes has one of the most distinct looks in Hollywood, and she's known for her natural beauty. Fans rarely see the actor with full-on glam unless she's walking the red carpet, and even then, her makeup is always soft and pretty. In April 2023, Holmes strayed from her usual neutral palette and rocked a bold red lip for the screening of her film "Rare Objects," per People. The bold color perfectly complimented her long black dress with crimson accents as she celebrated the film adaptation of the novel of the same name.
When she's not changing it up, Holmes is more than comfortable with the no-makeup makeup look. She shared with Redbook back in 2013, "I want to feel comfortable and appropriate, but I agree with the philosophy that makeup is really there to enhance beauty rather than to try to change what you look like. And besides, I don't look good with too much makeup on anyway!" While we're used to seeing Holmes fresh-faced and not overly done-up, many fans are sure to walk on by the star after failing to recognize the celeb looking totally different with no makeup.
Katie Holmes is not afraid to be seen makeup-free
Katie Holmes is often spotted looking super casual while strolling around in New York City. Although she's a major celebrity who was once married to Tom Cruise, the actor walks around like she's no big deal, and Page Six caught the star looking cool during a hot July day in 2023 wearing a sports bra with green sweats. The "Dawson's Creek" star covered her eyes with slim oval sunglasses and had her long brown hair tied back.
In 2021, Holmes displayed her perfect skin in a no-makeup shoot for People. "I embrace my age with gratitude and I don't worry about not having makeup on. My joy comes from within," she shared. Her beauty secret? "I drink a lot of water and try to eat a lot of vegetables to keep my skin as healthy as possible. I take care of my skin by cleaning it every morning and evening, [and] wearing a lot of hyaluronic [acid] serum and moisturizer," Holmes revealed. While she doesn't tend to wear much makeup day-to-day, her daily routine always includes "sunscreen and a lip gloss."
Katie Holmes substitutes this fruit for lipstick
When it comes to beauty, Katie Holmes literally takes the natural approach. The "First Daughter" actor once told E! News that she licks her fingers to wet her lashes if she's out of mascara. "And if I have no lipstick and I do have a raspberry, then I put some of that on," she added.
As a busy working mom, Holmes doesn't have a lot of time to get ready and she gives herself about 20 minutes to polish herself up. "I'll do my makeup in the car sometimes. In the summertime, it's all about putting the sunscreen on, then some mascara and maybe a light eyeshadow that's in the same shade range as my lipstick — something really natural," she shared with Into the Gloss.
Now that she's in her 40s, Holmes admitted to InStyle that she has to up her skincare game. "I'm basically always putting lotion on. I do all that Barbara Sturm stuff: hyaluronic, face brightening, face cream, skin cream. It's so vain. But that happens. It kind of hits you," she stated. The multi-hyphenate star added, "It's very odd. I used to get away with no makeup. When I was a teenager and a young actress, it was about being sort of grungy. Now I'm like, 'Oh god, I have to do stuff!' It sounds so superficial."