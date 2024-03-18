Katie Holmes Is Almost Unrecognizable Without Makeup

Katie Holmes has one of the most distinct looks in Hollywood, and she's known for her natural beauty. Fans rarely see the actor with full-on glam unless she's walking the red carpet, and even then, her makeup is always soft and pretty. In April 2023, Holmes strayed from her usual neutral palette and rocked a bold red lip for the screening of her film "Rare Objects," per People. The bold color perfectly complimented her long black dress with crimson accents as she celebrated the film adaptation of the novel of the same name.

When she's not changing it up, Holmes is more than comfortable with the no-makeup makeup look. She shared with Redbook back in 2013, "I want to feel comfortable and appropriate, but I agree with the philosophy that makeup is really there to enhance beauty rather than to try to change what you look like. And besides, I don't look good with too much makeup on anyway!" While we're used to seeing Holmes fresh-faced and not overly done-up, many fans are sure to walk on by the star after failing to recognize the celeb looking totally different with no makeup.