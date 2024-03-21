TikTok Users Are To Thank For This Massive Lead In Riley Strain Case

TikTok is about more than endless scrolling of Get Ready With Me videos or becoming a famous social media star; it's also about solving crimes. The most recent example came when the social media platform helped make a major break in the Riley Strain case -– and the facts are almost unbelievable.

For those unfamiliar with the case, Strain, a 22-year-old University of Missouri college student, went missing in Nashville on March 8, 2024, per CNN. He was out with his friends at a bar when the establishment escorted him out based on "conduct standards." It's believed that Strain was heavily intoxicated, and although he was with friends, none of them left the bar with him. Strain aimlessly walked the streets of Nashville after being kicked out of the bar and even interacted with the authorities. However, based on surveillance video, Strain suddenly disappeared near a river bank.

While police searched the river bank, it wasn't authorities who made a break in the case. TikTok users @nobodyleftbehind13 and @annaclendening took matters into their own hands and searched near the bank, per Fox News. The pair went live as they explored the rubble, and suddenly, viewers heard one of them say, "S***. I found his credit card." In disbelief, the second TikTok user chimed in, "You found his credit card? We found his credit card. We gotta go. We gotta hang up the phone." After hanging up the phone, the two alerted authorities about the evidence as it shed new light on the police department's efforts in Strain's case.