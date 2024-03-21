The Sketchiest Things About Ariana Grande's Time On Nickelodeon

You may know Ariana Grande as a Grammy-winning musician, and you might be looking forward to her upcoming role in the "Wicked" film, but long before she became the superstar we know today, Grande's journey included being a Nickelodeon kid. From 2010 to 2013, the musician starred on two major shows for the network, "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." The shows were filled with fun and laughter, but what was happening behind the scenes was sketchy.

"Quiet on Set," a new docuseries focused on Nickelodeon's controversial bigwigs and their on-set behavior, has shed light on how child actors were mistreated during their time with the network. Several actors from various Nickelodeon shows have specifically called out former producer Dan Schneider as he has come under fire for his abusive and questionable behavior. From suggesting to put sexually explicit jokes in sketches to allegedly mistreating women in the workplace, Schneider is being exposed with the series and is quickly becoming one of Nickelodeon's biggest scandals.

The docuseries has become a hot topic of conversation, and Schneider has since responded in a YouTube video. "Facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret," he said. "I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology." With all this brought to the spotlight, many online users have pointed out clips from shows that, looking back, are highly inappropriate for a children's network. Grande is part of the firestorm, as she had to do some pretty sketchy things during her time with Nickelodeon.