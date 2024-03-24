Quiet On Set: Is Brian Peck Still In Prison? What We Know About His Life Now

The following article contains references to child abuse and sexual assault.

Those who have watched the ID docuseries "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" are setting aside their feelings about Drake Bell's troubling history of legal issues to express outrage over the horrific abuse he suffered while working with dialogue coach Brian Peck. The disturbing revelations about one of Nickelodeon's biggest scandals might also have some viewers wondering what happened to Peck after his prison sentencing.

Peck worked with Bell on "The Amanda Show." In addition to being a dialogue and acting coach, he was also an actor; one of his earlier roles was playing Scuz in the 1985 movie "The Return of the Living Dead." However, those who grew up watching Nickelodeon during the early aughts might remember him best as the "All That" character Pickle Boy. He was arrested by the LAPD in 2003 and charged with the crime of lewd acts with a child. During his sentencing in 2004, he was also convicted of oral copulation with a minor under the age of 16. Peck served just 16 months in prison, so he's been a free man for a long time.

Bell was 15 years old when Peck sexually abused him, and his identity was not disclosed during his abuser's trial. Bell speaks out about his ordeal for the first time on "Quiet on the Set." As for Peck, he had to register as a sex offender when he got out of jail. However, he didn't stop working on children's shows.