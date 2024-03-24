Quiet On Set: Is Brian Peck Still In Prison? What We Know About His Life Now
The following article contains references to child abuse and sexual assault.
Those who have watched the ID docuseries "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" are setting aside their feelings about Drake Bell's troubling history of legal issues to express outrage over the horrific abuse he suffered while working with dialogue coach Brian Peck. The disturbing revelations about one of Nickelodeon's biggest scandals might also have some viewers wondering what happened to Peck after his prison sentencing.
Peck worked with Bell on "The Amanda Show." In addition to being a dialogue and acting coach, he was also an actor; one of his earlier roles was playing Scuz in the 1985 movie "The Return of the Living Dead." However, those who grew up watching Nickelodeon during the early aughts might remember him best as the "All That" character Pickle Boy. He was arrested by the LAPD in 2003 and charged with the crime of lewd acts with a child. During his sentencing in 2004, he was also convicted of oral copulation with a minor under the age of 16. Peck served just 16 months in prison, so he's been a free man for a long time.
Bell was 15 years old when Peck sexually abused him, and his identity was not disclosed during his abuser's trial. Bell speaks out about his ordeal for the first time on "Quiet on the Set." As for Peck, he had to register as a sex offender when he got out of jail. However, he didn't stop working on children's shows.
Brian Peck got hired by the Disney Channel
Nickelodeon fans quit hearing from Drake Bell as much as the years passed. Meanwhile, his abuser was able to keep getting hired when he got out of prison. In 2006 and 2007, Brian Peck voiced a talking mirror in "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody." A source told Variety he did not interact with the show's young stars and was fired after the Disney Channel learned about his crimes.
Peck kept landing jobs, however; uncredited roles in the family-friendly 2008 Adam Sandler movie "Bedtime Stories" and the television series "Anger Management" followed. The star of the latter, Charlie Sheen, hired Peck to work as a dialogue coach. He started that job in 2013, the same year he and Sheen reportedly headed to Scotland together in hopes of finding the Loch Ness monster. Peck also narrated the 2011 documentary "More Brains: A Return To The Living Dead." During an AV Club interview promoting the project, he criticized "irresponsible parents" for letting kids watch his zombie movies. In 2015, it was reported that Peck had continued appearing regularly at horror movie conventions due to his involvement in the "Living Dead" movies.
Peck was uncredited as Zombie Dad in the 2015 movie "Freaks of Nature," which stars Nicholas Braun and Mackenzie Davis. The last credit listed on his IMDb page is that of the narrator for the 2018 National Geographic Kids miniseries "Animal Showdown."
If you or anyone you know needs may be the victim of child abuse or sexual assault, contact the relevant resources below:
- The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
- The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).