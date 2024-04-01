How David Letterman's Cheating Scandal Rocked His Marriage

David Letterman was known for his acerbic sense of humor during his time as host of his eponymous nighttime show, but the scandal that unfolded in 2009 and affected his marriage was anything but funny. Letterman and Regina Lasko started dating in the mid-1980s but didn't get married until the same year his cheating was outed. Although the funnyman interviewed countless celebrities with probing questions on "The David Letterman Show," he maintained a pretty private life and didn't share a lot of details with the public. As reported by several media outlets, Letterman and Lasko privately got married in March 2009 at a courthouse in Montana. They were accompanied by their then-five-year-old son Harry and friends Genevieve and Lee Barhaugh. Letterman addressed his quiet marriage on his show by telling the audience, per People, "I had avoided getting married pretty good for, like, 23 years. People say, 'Geez, Dave, you were together so long. Does it feel any different?' And I say, 'Yeah. It does.'"

The following October, Letterman dropped another piece of shocking news on his show. "This morning, I did something I've never done in my life. I had to go downtown and testify before a grand jury," he revealed, per ABC News. He admitted to having had sex with women who worked for him and was caught in an extortion attempt of $2 million. Although the audience was stunned, no one could have been more horrified than his wife, and Letterman later gave her the public apology that she deserved.