That Time Mariah Carey Accidentally Dissed Stevie Wonder

Mariah Carey can add winning the Global Impact Award from Black Music Collective to her impressive list of accolades, but it's not the honor that had people talking. As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Stevie Wonder presented her with the award and used her shoulder to guide himself around the keyboard at the February 2024 event. As Carey walked away, she failed to see him hold out a microphone to her and made her way to a standing mic in front of him. Perhaps the legendary singer just had Carey feeling emotions, as she stated, "I can't even remark about what just happened. Does anybody realize that this is Stevie Wonder?" She continued, "It's not that I've never seen him before, it's not that I've never been to his concerts before ... oh my gosh. Thank you, Stevie Wonder!"

"Stevie Wonder was trying to give Mariah Carey the mic, and she just left him hanging," a user on X, formerly Twitter, posted in response. "I still can't believe Mariah Carey did that to Stevie Wonder. The man is a legend help him out," another wrote. Carey, on her part, failed to address the slight toward Wonder, though she did thank him in a tweet after the event, along with other artists such as Tori Kelly and Busta Rhymes. Despite the faux pas, the two only have love for each other and have only spoken highly of each other throughout the years. Something few people know about Carey is that Wonder is a huge fan of hers, so it's safe to say the diss wasn't intentional.