That Time Mariah Carey Accidentally Dissed Stevie Wonder
Mariah Carey is no stranger to publicly dissing people she can't stand, and now due to an unfortunate mishap, she can add Stevie Wonder to her list. In one of her most famous sassy moments, the "Heartbreaker" singer famously disregarded Jennifer Lopez by saying, "I don't know her." Years later, Carey cleared up the situation on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," explaining she meant no harm after Lopez (who may even be one of the celebrities who can't stand Mimi) called Carey "forgetful" on "The Wendy Williams Show" back in 2016.
While Carey's subtle diss toward Lopez may or may not have been deliberate, she had a whoops moment with the "That's What Friends Are For" singer during an event with the Recording Academy. Carey has always sung Wonder's praises and it's clear the two musicians have a special relationship, so it was just a mishap on her part when she failed to see him lending her a hand on stage.
Mariah Carey walks by Steve Wonder's mic offer
Mariah Carey can add winning the Global Impact Award from Black Music Collective to her impressive list of accolades, but it's not the honor that had people talking. As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Stevie Wonder presented her with the award and used her shoulder to guide himself around the keyboard at the February 2024 event. As Carey walked away, she failed to see him hold out a microphone to her and made her way to a standing mic in front of him. Perhaps the legendary singer just had Carey feeling emotions, as she stated, "I can't even remark about what just happened. Does anybody realize that this is Stevie Wonder?" She continued, "It's not that I've never seen him before, it's not that I've never been to his concerts before ... oh my gosh. Thank you, Stevie Wonder!"
"Stevie Wonder was trying to give Mariah Carey the mic, and she just left him hanging," a user on X, formerly Twitter, posted in response. "I still can't believe Mariah Carey did that to Stevie Wonder. The man is a legend help him out," another wrote. Carey, on her part, failed to address the slight toward Wonder, though she did thank him in a tweet after the event, along with other artists such as Tori Kelly and Busta Rhymes. Despite the faux pas, the two only have love for each other and have only spoken highly of each other throughout the years. Something few people know about Carey is that Wonder is a huge fan of hers, so it's safe to say the diss wasn't intentional.
Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder are tight
It's not often you get praise from Stevie Wonder unless you're Mariah Carey. In 2008, the "Isn't She Lovely" singer wrote a tribute to Carey for Time and stated, "I could never describe or measure the level of respect and love I have for Mariah Carey in just 300 words, but you know, I'll do my best. I've met only three people who had a truly wonderful voice and spirit to match: my first wife Syreeta, Minnie Riperto, and Mariah." He continued, "I love her spirit. When I lost my mother, she was one of the first people to reach out to me. She was away, but she still found a way to call me up and say a prayer with me."
Carey later returned the favor in her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey." She wrote, "Of all the musicians and all the music I've been inspired by, Stevie Wonder would have to be my favorite. As a writer and composer, he is a deep diver. He goes all the way to the floor of his soul and brings back treasures so vivid, so full of emotion, they sonically shift your composition." In 2021, she gave her friend a special shout-out and wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder!!! There are no words to describe your absolute genius and the impact you continue to have on this world ... Thank you 'with each beat of my heart.'"