What's The Real Meaning Of II MOST WANTED By Beyonce Ft. Miley Cyrus?
Good news for Beyhives — and Smilers! Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus have teamed up for their first-ever collaboration, "II MOST WANTED," on the former's 2024 album, "Cowboy Carter," which finally dropped at midnight EST on March 29. With 27 new tracks from Queen Bey — 27! — the country-inspired collection is the eighth studio album the Grammy-winning singer has released, and is a follow-up to her highly successful 2022 album "Renaissance." "This album has been over five years in the making," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram on March 24. "The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii' is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work." But make no mistake about it: "Cowboy Carter" is not a country album. "This is a 'Beyoncé' album," she said. "This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y'all!"
Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records, "Cowboy Carter" includes surprise collaborations with "some brilliant artists who I deeply respect," says Beyoncé — including Post Malone, Willie Jones, Willie Nelson, and Cyrus. "II MOST WANTED" marks Beyoncé and Cyrus' first team-up since sharing the stage more than 15 years ago for a televised performance in 2008. The song is easily one of the standout tracks from the album, but, well, what is "II MOST WANTED" really about? Love, of course.
'II MOST WANTED' is about young love in particular
Ride or die, baby! Beyoncé's new song "II MOST WANTED" featuring Miley Cyrus is, at its core, about the exhilaration and uncertainty of young love. It depicts two people going through life's journey and standing by each other despite not knowing what the future holds. The song begins with Beyonce and Cyrus acknowledging they might be diving headfirst into the relationship but they're young and wanted to seize the moment. "Know we're jumpin' the gun / but we're both still young / One day, we won't be," the first verse goes. Nearer the chorus, they sing about being in love and expressing their commitment to their significant other. "Came out of nowhere, didn't give no warnin' / Pedal so heavy like the two most wanted," the pre-chorus continues. "And I don't know what you're doin' tonight / But I / I'll be your shotgun rider 'til the day I die." The rest of the lyrics follows a similar theme, with lines like "I'd go wherever you take me, seems kind of crazy" and "Yeah, I'll be your backseat baby, I'm drivin' you crazy."
As expected, "II MOST WANTED" has received lots of positive reaction from fans, with the Beyhive and Smilers — as their respective fandoms are called — already clamoring for another collab from the two artists. "The collab we didn't know we needed," wrote one fan. "Imagine this LIVE. the next tour would be insane!" exclaimed another. Could this be a Grammy contender? Guess we'll have to wait and see.