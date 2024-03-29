What's The Real Meaning Of II MOST WANTED By Beyonce Ft. Miley Cyrus?

Good news for Beyhives — and Smilers! Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus have teamed up for their first-ever collaboration, "II MOST WANTED," on the former's 2024 album, "Cowboy Carter," which finally dropped at midnight EST on March 29. With 27 new tracks from Queen Bey — 27! — the country-inspired collection is the eighth studio album the Grammy-winning singer has released, and is a follow-up to her highly successful 2022 album "Renaissance." "This album has been over five years in the making," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram on March 24. "The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii' is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work." But make no mistake about it: "Cowboy Carter" is not a country album. "This is a 'Beyoncé' album," she said. "This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y'all!"

Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records, "Cowboy Carter" includes surprise collaborations with "some brilliant artists who I deeply respect," says Beyoncé — including Post Malone, Willie Jones, Willie Nelson, and Cyrus. "II MOST WANTED" marks Beyoncé and Cyrus' first team-up since sharing the stage more than 15 years ago for a televised performance in 2008. The song is easily one of the standout tracks from the album, but, well, what is "II MOST WANTED" really about? Love, of course.