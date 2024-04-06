What We Know About J. Robert Oppenheimer's Real-Life Family

This articles references addiction, depression, and suicide

Christopher Nolan's biopic "Oppenheimer" renewed interest in J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist credited with designing the first atomic bomb. However, Oppenheimer has fascinated American culture since his Manhattan Project days not only because nuclear weapons reshaped history overnight but also because he led a fascinating life. Nolan delves into Oppenheimer's drama-filled marriage to Katherine "Kitty" Puening, a German-born botanist and passionate member of the Communist Party.

In this case, fiction isn't too far from reality. When she met Oppenheimer in 1939, Puening was still married to her third husband, British doctor Richard Harrison. That didn't stop them from having an affair that they made no effort to hide. When Puening fell pregnant, she called Harrison, and they agreed to divorce. Oppenheimer and Puening wed in 1940, but that wasn't the end of the troubles. In addition to a couple of Oppenheimer's supposed extramarital affairs with old girlfriend Jean Tatlock and friend's wife Ruth Tolman, their parenthood journey was similarly complicated.

Not long after welcoming Peter in 1941, Oppenheimer and Puening left him in the care of his friend Haakon Chevalier and his wife, getting him back months later when they moved to New Mexico. After their daughter Katherine, known as Toni, was born in 1944, they also left her in the care of friend Pat Sherr, with Oppenheimer even asking if she wanted to adopt her. She didn't. After their complicated childhood, Peter and Toni went on to live secluded lives.