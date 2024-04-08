Celebs Who Taylor Swift Clearly Can't Stand

As a chart-topping titan of her era, Taylor Swift hasn't just made a splash in showbiz; she's practically rewritten the playbook. Even after those rough days, the singer never forgets why she started in the first place. "There are days when I am so physically exhausted like if I'm playing a bunch of shows and dancing around in high heels for two hours. But my mind rarely gets tired of this whole exciting adventure that I get to be a part of," she once explained to Vogue. Unsurprisingly, Swift's artistry, long-standing success, and outright dedication to her fans have sealed her status as an icon.

Along with her success, Swift has also found herself entangled in an array of celebrity feuds. In 2014, Swift hinted at a feud with another female artist — whom many presumed to be Katy Perry — after confirming to Rolling Stone that her song "Bad Blood" was about an industry colleague. "She did something so horrible. I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies.' And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business," she explained.

However, after years of back and forth, diss tracks, and online jabs, Perry revealed she was open to a reconciliation. "I'm ready to let it go. Absolutely, 100 percent," Perry expressed. "I forgive her, and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it's actually... I think it's time," the "Roar" singer explained in an online live stream (via ET Online). While the two stars have since called a truce, the same cannot be said for many of Swift's other feuds.