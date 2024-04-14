Here's Why Lori Loughlin Really Ditched The Hallmark Channel

Lori Loughlin was one of the faces of the Hallmark Channel until she had an unceremonious exit from the network. Prior to leaving, she was a fixture on "When Calls the Heart" where she played Abigail Stanton for six seasons. "I love everyone I work with. We have a real family. There are many levels to it that make you happy," she told Us Weekly in February 2018. The actor was one of the most popular names on the network, and her 2018 holiday movie "Homegrown Christmas" was a massive success. Shortly after, the Season 6 premiere of "When Calls the Heart" brought in a whopping 2.5 million viewers. Unfortunately for Loughlin that all came crashing down when she was implicated in a major controversy.

In March 2019, Loughlin was axed from Hallmark for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. She and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of giving $500,000 to the University of Southern California so the college would list their daughters as part of the crew team, to help them gain admittance to the school.

The network's parent company, Crown Media Family Network, announced they were cutting ties with Loughlin. "We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air," they said in a statement obtained by CBS News. Her character was written out of Season 6 of "When Calls the Heart." Despite the controversy, Loughlin returned to family-oriented acting after serving two months in prison.