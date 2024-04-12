Here's What Denzel Washington's Four Kids Are Doing Today

In 1977, Denzel Washington crossed paths with his wife Pauletta Washington for the first time. Six years later, in June 1983, the couple tied the knot, going on to start a family together only shortly after. The following year, Denzel and Pauletta welcomed their first child, son John David Washington, on July 28, 1984. Two years later, in November 1986, the couple's second child, Katia was born. In addition to John and Katia, Pauletta and Denzel are also parents to twins Olivia and Malcolm, whom they welcomed in 1991.

But despite the couple's fame, Denzel and Pauletta raised their kids with a sense of normalcy, often engaging in regular activities with their brood. "I am who I am — a regular guy with a great job. How I'm analyzed belongs to someone else. In a few minutes, I've got a kid's game to go to, and then I'm taking our daughter to auditions. Today, that's my job," Denzel said in a 2009 Reader's Digest interview (via People).

Beyond that, Denzel also instilled in his kids, the understanding that life is not always a bed of roses. "I try to teach my children there are going to be obstacles. Someone may not like you just because they don't like themselves. But, don't you get bogged down," he admitted during a 2008 appearance on "The Early Show" (via CBS News). So while their dad might be one of Hollywood's most respected actors, the Washington kids have all forged their own paths. Here's a look at what they are doing today.