The Messiest British Royal Divorces

Royals! They're just like us! They fall in love — well, most of the time — get married, become miserable, end up loathing each other, and get divorced. Still, it's not as simple as filing and signing on the dotted line when you're a noble. Divorce is a whole lot messier and, on occasion, a whole lot bloodier.

If you watched "The Crown," you would have already gained some insight into messy royal divorces: Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon and Anthony Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, Anne, Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, and, of course, King Charles III and Princess Diana all featured in the hit Netflix show.

However, bitter breakups and acrimonious endings are nothing new for the monarchy. Sovereigns were casting their scorned spouses aside all the way back to 1533. King Henry VIII sent Europe into decades of bloody turmoil after splitting from the Catholic church and setting up his own religion so he could offload his first wife, Katherine of Aragon. She fought tooth and nail to prevent him from divorcing her. Yet, at the end of the day, she only ended up husbandless, unlike her less fortunate successors, Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard, who ended up headless. Separations were a perilous affair back in Tudor times. The blood stopped flowing after Henry shuffled off this mortal coil. Still, royal divorces remain tangled and, at times, torturous up until this day. We're looking at some of the messiest.