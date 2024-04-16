The Truth About Sally Field's Relationship With Robin Williams

The late Robin Williams, who tragically passed away in 2014, was one of the funniest character actors and he undoubtedly caused a lot of laughter on the set of "Mrs. Doubtfire." Sally Field told Yahoo! Entertainment that during Williams' many improvisations, he would do his best to make her laugh. While the rest of the cast broke character because they couldn't keep a straight face, she acted unimpressed. "It would drive him crazy that he couldn't break me up in the scene. I just went, 'I'm a professional, Robin ... Just keep going. If you do it, I promise you, I won't laugh,' And I never did," she recalled. Field went on to say it was Pierce Brosnan who finally made her break character when he made a fart sound. "And I fell down laughing. I mean, that was it. ... Robin would say that it drove him nuts that he couldn't do that. He couldn't make me laugh," she recalled.

When asked what it was like working with Williams, Field stated on "The Steam Room" podcast, "He was the sweetest, most exhausting soul that ever lived." She joked about his "endless energy" and how he wanted to keep doing another take of "Mrs. Doubtfire." Field added, "He was so much fun, though. He was a remarkable soul." The "80 for Brady" star will forever be connected to Williams through the 1993 film and shared just how much she missed her former co-star.