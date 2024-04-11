O.J. Simpson Dead At 76

Orenthal James "O.J." Simpson has died at 76 years old. "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," the Simpson family confirmed in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

In February, Local 10 News reported that Simpson had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was receiving chemotherapy treatments.

Simpson is perhaps best known for his record-breaking professional football career. Still, his professional success was often overshadowed after standing trial for the double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. He was eventually acquitted of all criminal charges.



More to come...