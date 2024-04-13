The Wrestler Who Couldn't Stand Kissing Stephanie McMahon

You never know what to expect from watching WWE because there are so many plotlines that keep die-hard wrestling fans on the edge of their seat. Yes, even romance can get into the mix, and at one point, a famed wrestler had to kiss fellow WWE professional Stephanie McMahon, but they weren't big fans of their televised smooch.

Who wasn't fond of kissing WWE's "Billion Dollar Princess"? It was none other than Kurt Angle. For those who may not remember, the Hall of Famer was in a love triangle with Stephanie McMahon and her on-screen (and later real-life) husband, Triple H back in 2000. On television, Angle admits that he has feelings for Stephanie, which leads to a steamy kiss on-screen, but this scene isn't as romantic as it seems. Years after the kiss aired, Angle revealed that the kiss was more uncomfortable than anything else.

In August 2022, Angle revealed on his podcast, "The Kurt Angle Show," that the reason he couldn't stand kissing Stephanie was because her father, former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, was directing the scene. He explained, "It was weird. It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us." Angle knew that Vince was intrigued to see how this kiss went down between the WWE wrestler and his daughter. Angle said, "So I kissed Stephanie, and I do it like this because I'm nervous as hell." It seems like nerves got the best of him because it wasn't just him who found the kiss strange.