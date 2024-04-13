The Wrestler Who Couldn't Stand Kissing Stephanie McMahon
You never know what to expect from watching WWE because there are so many plotlines that keep die-hard wrestling fans on the edge of their seat. Yes, even romance can get into the mix, and at one point, a famed wrestler had to kiss fellow WWE professional Stephanie McMahon, but they weren't big fans of their televised smooch.
Who wasn't fond of kissing WWE's "Billion Dollar Princess"? It was none other than Kurt Angle. For those who may not remember, the Hall of Famer was in a love triangle with Stephanie McMahon and her on-screen (and later real-life) husband, Triple H back in 2000. On television, Angle admits that he has feelings for Stephanie, which leads to a steamy kiss on-screen, but this scene isn't as romantic as it seems. Years after the kiss aired, Angle revealed that the kiss was more uncomfortable than anything else.
In August 2022, Angle revealed on his podcast, "The Kurt Angle Show," that the reason he couldn't stand kissing Stephanie was because her father, former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, was directing the scene. He explained, "It was weird. It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us." Angle knew that Vince was intrigued to see how this kiss went down between the WWE wrestler and his daughter. Angle said, "So I kissed Stephanie, and I do it like this because I'm nervous as hell." It seems like nerves got the best of him because it wasn't just him who found the kiss strange.
Stephanie McMahon said Kurt Angle kissed like a fish
Kurt Angle's kissing skills took a hit after his smooch with Stephanie McMahon. The WWE professional admitted the kiss was awful because Vince McMahon was behind the camera. Breaking down his uncomfortable kiss, he shared on "The Kurt Angle Show," "I look like a duck, fish lips." Apparently, he wasn't the only one who thought the smooch had fish-like qualities.
As Angle recalled, Stephanie McMahon gave her co-star some harsh critiques of his kissing abilities. "Stephanie afterward said, 'You kiss like a fish,'" he shared. The WWE star didn't let her criticize his kiss considering the circumstances, telling her, "'What the hell do you want me to do? Do you want me to slip you the tongue while your dad's watching? Plus you're married to Triple H.'" Clearly, the kiss was uncomfortable for both stars, but luckily, it didn't impact the way Stephanie saw Angle.
In 2017, the former WWE executive (and occasional wrestler) gushed about her co-star to The National after he returned to the WWE world. She said, "I can't wait to work with Kurt. Kurt is so entertaining. He is really funny. I think it is going to be so much and hopefully having that interaction and this time the situation is a little bit different as I am the boss." So, despite the awful kiss, the two still have a good connection, and Angle is aware that he would be nowhere without the love triangle between him, Stephanie, and Triple H.
Kurt Angle appreciates his love triangle with Stephanie McMahon
It's hard to think about now, considering what a WWE legend Kurt Angle has become, but early in his career, he was trying to get any attention he could get. Angle made his WWE debut in 1999, and the years that followed included his famous love triangle with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H., which he says helped him get more attention.
Speaking with Pro Wrestling Stories, the WWE star shared his appreciation for the love triangle storyline. He said, "I loved doing my stuff with Triple H and Stephanie, too, which was the beginning of my career, and it really set the tone for Kurt Angle and the direction he was going." For Angle, the love story put him on the map as he thanked the writers who came up with the idea — including Vince McMahon, whose shady side often overshadows his creative contributions.
Unlike certain former WWE wrestlers who ruined their careers in a matter of seconds, Angle had a long history with the promotion, where he was a four-time world champion, a Triple Crown champion, and a Grand Slam winner. He also had a long stint with TNA Wrestling after he left WWE in 2006. The wrestler would eventually return to WWE years later for a brief appearance in the late 2010s as an on-air authority figure, as fans could never get enough of him and his character.