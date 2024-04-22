Why Hallmark's New Star James O'Halloran Looks So Familiar
Get to know the Hallmark Channel's newest heartthrob! James O'Halloran had quite a successful career as a model before he joined the ranks of Hallmark's famous leading men with 2023's "When Love Springs." "This was my first experience with them," O'Halloran told MediaVillage in light of his big network debut. "It felt like family immediately with the group I got to work with." The Aussie hunk said he has grown to love Hallmark ever since he started watching the channel in 2014. "They deal in uplifting, positive stories and beam them to the world," he said, adding, "That creates an environment within the workplace where everyone is just super nice and super friendly. So, it does feel as if you're being welcomed into a big family."
If you're wondering why O'Halloran looks so familiar, it's because you've probably seen him before on television. The actor is best known for his stint as the second male model to join "The Price Is Right" in 2015, having just moved to the United States from his home of Melbourne, Australia. He quickly established a devoted fanbase. "The 'Price' viewers are such a loving, happy audience," he told MediaVillage. "Always good vibes. I interact with them on social media, and they always wish me well and hope I succeed, which feels amazing." Before venturing into modeling, O'Halloran worked as an industrial designer for three years in Australia; he's also dabbled in acting, appearing on films like "Deadly Crush" and shows "The Young and the Restless" and "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders."
James O'Halloran didn't set out to become an actor
Despite his success on television, James O'Halloran never intended to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, much less dreamed of becoming a famous actor. "I mean, I did a couple of school plays back in the day, but mainly to meet girls at the time," he once confessed during an appearance on the "Today" show. As much as he enjoyed the craft, O'Halloran said he only took acting seriously when he realized it was what he wanted to do in life after all. "I spent four years studying and three years working as an industrial designer before I suddenly thought, 'Hey that's something I wanted to do,'" he shared. "And so I quit my job and enrolled in an acting school, and haven't looked back."
O'Halloran first made his television debut in the Australian romance series "Offspring" before he joined the cast of "The Young and The Restless" as a bartender named Daniel. He also appeared on "Jane the Virgin" and "The Bold and The Beautiful" (playing a bartender role once again, this time as Julian) before debuting on "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" as Collin Marks. He went on to star in his first feature film with 2018's "Deadly Crush," and most recently played a part on Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire" on Netflix. Of his unexpected fame, O'Halloran told News.com.au, "There is no way I would have planned something like this ... I'm constantly pinching myself."
Inside James' private life
Sorry ladies, James O'Halloran is off the market! The "When Love Springs" star first met his wife, Jaimee Gooley, at an annual horse racing event in Australia and was instantly smitten. "A drunk guy (not me) kept unwelcomely approaching Jaimee, so she turned to me and said, 'Save me from him," O'Halloran said of their first meeting (via Famous People). "The rest is history." The pair wed in 2016 at a private ceremony in Melbourne, Australia and have since welcomed two children: son Max, who was born in 2021, and a baby girl born in December 2023. Based on her LinkedIn, Gooley is a former nutritionist who now serves as a behavorial health advisor at a rehab facility in Los Angeles, California.
In 2021, O'Halloran posted a sweet anniversary tribute to Gooley. "5 years ago I married the love of my life, who just happened to be the perfect partner to endure a global pandemic in a foreign country while renovating a house with baby rations of sleep," he said. He also praised his wife for being a great mother to their son Max. "Whatever challenges lay ahead, there's no one in the world I'd rather meet them with," he said. "Love you more each year. xoxo." In 2020, the actor also shared a touching post for Gooley in honor of their fourth wedding anniversary. "A small sample of many highlights in 4 years," O'Halloran wrote in part. "I couldn't ask for a better partner and i'm very excited about what's to come. Happy anniversary."