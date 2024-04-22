Why Hallmark's New Star James O'Halloran Looks So Familiar

Get to know the Hallmark Channel's newest heartthrob! James O'Halloran had quite a successful career as a model before he joined the ranks of Hallmark's famous leading men with 2023's "When Love Springs." "This was my first experience with them," O'Halloran told MediaVillage in light of his big network debut. "It felt like family immediately with the group I got to work with." The Aussie hunk said he has grown to love Hallmark ever since he started watching the channel in 2014. "They deal in uplifting, positive stories and beam them to the world," he said, adding, "That creates an environment within the workplace where everyone is just super nice and super friendly. So, it does feel as if you're being welcomed into a big family."

If you're wondering why O'Halloran looks so familiar, it's because you've probably seen him before on television. The actor is best known for his stint as the second male model to join "The Price Is Right" in 2015, having just moved to the United States from his home of Melbourne, Australia. He quickly established a devoted fanbase. "The 'Price' viewers are such a loving, happy audience," he told MediaVillage. "Always good vibes. I interact with them on social media, and they always wish me well and hope I succeed, which feels amazing." Before venturing into modeling, O'Halloran worked as an industrial designer for three years in Australia; he's also dabbled in acting, appearing on films like "Deadly Crush" and shows "The Young and the Restless" and "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders."