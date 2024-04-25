Kimberly Guilfoyle's Son Ronan Is Growing Up To Look Just Like Her

When Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle were introduced by friends in 2007, they were both married with kids. Guilfoyle to Eric Villency, with whom she shares a son, Ronan Anthony Villency, and Don Jr. to Vanessa Trump, with whom he has five kids. Ronan reportedly attended the same swanky school as Don Jr.'s oldest daughter, Kai, enabling Guilfoyle's relationship with Don Jr. to blossom over time.

Two months after Vanessa filed for divorce in March 2018, Page Six broke the news that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle were dating. A 2020 New Year's Eve proposal followed, marking the beginning of their journey as a GOP power couple. "I love him so much! I love spending time with him. And I have no apologies. We love each other very much," Guilfoyle gushed to the The Washington Post in August 2018, adding that their blended family was like "The Brady Bunch" or, as Guilfoyle quipped, "The Donberly Bunch."

Ronan has fit into the Donberly bunch just fine. He's also slid right in with the MAGA clan. In November 2022, Ronan was front and center, suited and booted by his mom's side at Mar-a-Lago to watch Donald Trump announce his bid for reelection in 2024. Guilfoyle is clearly proud of her handsome son, regularly sharing selfies of them together on her Instagram, along with loving captions. And it's clear that in addition to being a Trump fan like his mom, Guilfoyle's son is also growing up to look just like her.