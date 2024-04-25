Kimberly Guilfoyle's Son Ronan Is Growing Up To Look Just Like Her
When Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle were introduced by friends in 2007, they were both married with kids. Guilfoyle to Eric Villency, with whom she shares a son, Ronan Anthony Villency, and Don Jr. to Vanessa Trump, with whom he has five kids. Ronan reportedly attended the same swanky school as Don Jr.'s oldest daughter, Kai, enabling Guilfoyle's relationship with Don Jr. to blossom over time.
Two months after Vanessa filed for divorce in March 2018, Page Six broke the news that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle were dating. A 2020 New Year's Eve proposal followed, marking the beginning of their journey as a GOP power couple. "I love him so much! I love spending time with him. And I have no apologies. We love each other very much," Guilfoyle gushed to the The Washington Post in August 2018, adding that their blended family was like "The Brady Bunch" or, as Guilfoyle quipped, "The Donberly Bunch."
Ronan has fit into the Donberly bunch just fine. He's also slid right in with the MAGA clan. In November 2022, Ronan was front and center, suited and booted by his mom's side at Mar-a-Lago to watch Donald Trump announce his bid for reelection in 2024. Guilfoyle is clearly proud of her handsome son, regularly sharing selfies of them together on her Instagram, along with loving captions. And it's clear that in addition to being a Trump fan like his mom, Guilfoyle's son is also growing up to look just like her.
Kimberly always puts her son first
Kimberly Guilfoyle's son, Ronan Anthony Villency, is looking more and more like his famous mom by the day. The similarities between the two are evident in the selfies Guilfoyle posts of them hanging out together, as are her feelings for him. "You are my life and my most enduring love. You have grown into such an accomplished & altruistic young man. We could not be more proud of you. Cannot wait to celebrate you — today and always," Guilfoyle captioned a carousel of photos of her posing next to Ronan in honor of his 17th birthday.
Ronan was just 2 years old when Guilfoyle separated from his dad, Eric Villency. When they met in 2005, Guilfoyle was fresh from divorcing Gavin Newsom, while Villency had just broken up with his longtime partner, Olivia de Chantecaille. Still, following a whirlwind romance, they tied the knot in 2006. They went their separate ways three years later, but they vowed to keep things friendly and co-parent harmoniously.
"My second husband, Eric Villency, is the father of my beautiful boy, Ronan Anthony. Even though we're divorced, I'm still very close with his family. Even when people don't stay married, they can still be a family together," Guilfoyle told Mediaite in June 2015. "When you go through divorce with children, you don't make it about you, make it about that child. Eric and I both want a positive environment for our son."
Kimberly's son Ronan fits right in
Kimberly Guilfoyle raved about her son Ronan Villency — and what a fantastic man her fiancé Donald Trump Jr. is — in a December 2022 interview with Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine. "We love raising our six beautiful children together," she said. "My son Ronan Anthony is my treasure and my greatest joy. I could not be more proud of him as a mother. His middle name is after my father and brother and my mother's and my favorite saint, Saint Anthony."
Guilfoyle expanded on her love for her son and family in an April 2024 Easter post that included a carousel of photos of her with Ronan and the Trumps. "A joyous celebration filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments spent with family," she captioned the pics. "From egg hunts to delicious food, with gratitude for the hands who prepared our meals, it was a heartwarming reminder of the beauty of togetherness and family."
Meanwhile, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's relationship has the blessing of his ex-wife and mother of five kids. Vanessa jumped to her successor's defense after Guilfoyle came under fire from haters. "The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she's dating Don," Vanessa posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We've been separated for over 9 months and respect each other's decisions & privacy. We'll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!"