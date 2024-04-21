Strange Things About Mike Tyson's Marriage To Lakiha Spicer

This article discusses addiction

Mike Tyson's life has been tragic and turbulent in and out of the ring, and his love life is no different. After acrimonious divorces from Robin Givens and Monica Turner, he found stability in Lakiha Spicer. The two wed on June 6, 2009, and have been going strong since. But the marriage has been anything but smooth sailing. From dealing with the consequences of the former heavyweight champion's drug and alcohol addiction to withstanding his womanizing ways, Tyson's wife has put up with a lot.

Spicer has faced her demons as well, which complicated things further, but she and Tyson always seem to find a way to make it work. Together, they worked to provide a stable life for their daughter, Milan, and son, Morocco, who were respectively born in December 2008 and January 2011. After marrying Spicer, Tyson moved to the suburbs of Las Vegas and embraced a quiet life he had never experienced before. He was going to bed at 8 p.m. and waking up before sunlight to enjoy peaceful walks in his neighborhood before his wife and kids got up, according to a 2011 New York Times profile.

It wasn't a straight line, though. As with anything relating to the controversial boxing legend, his marriage to Spicer is filled with strange details. For one, his sobriety journey has been tough. And the adulterous tendencies that plagued his first two marriages didn't just go away when he wed Spicer. While successful, his third marriage has been just as tumultuous as his first two.