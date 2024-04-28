Justin Bieber's Awkward Moments Caught On Camera

Justin Bieber has had quite the ride from teenage heartthrob to married musician, with millions of adoring fans following his every career move. The "One Less Lonely Girl" artist was once singing in the streets for extra cash in Canada before his YouTube covers attracted the attention of music executive Scooter Braun. Since then, he's amassed immeasurable fame, learning from the likes of his former mentor Usher to become an international phenomenon by the time he was 13 years old.

Bieber grew up in the spotlight, with his personal life heavily scrutinized by the media. Intimate details about the star became tabloid fodder, from his childhood raised by a single mother to his high-profile long-term relationship with Selena Gomez. That kind of pressure and lack of privacy took its toll on the Grammy Award-winning artist, who has a history of lashing out or exhibiting bad-boy behavior during his lengthy career.

Somewhere on his road to being one of the most fawned-after artists of his generation, the media forgot that a human existed under Bieber's stylish swagger and effortlessly cool exterior. The "Ghost" artist is quick to remind the masses, however, and has been incredibly open about the struggles he's faced while coping with fame. Bieber has entered a new era after marrying his wife Hailey Bieber in 2018 and seemingly shedding his arrogant pop star behavior for good. That being said, there's a long list of past controversies that serve to remind him of his evolution. Here's a look at all of Justin Bieber's awkward moments caught on camera.