What Happened To Colt Ford? The Singer's Health Issues, Explained

Like Willie Nelson's health struggles, Colt Ford has had some issues over the years. In March 2021, Ford's friend saved the singer's eye after he noticed a spot that got bigger within a couple of weeks. After seeing a number of specialists, Ford was diagnosed with eye cancer. He revealed the news on social media and shared with his fans that he was undergoing surgery and had to take chemo drops in his eyes. "I thought to myself ... all the dumb s*** I have done, I could have killed myself multiple times and this is what is going to take me out? I know darn well that God never puts anything on you that you can't handle, but the Lord might have a lot more confidence in me than I thought," he mused to People.

Ford was later diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, Myasthenia Gravis. "The last year quite honestly got really hard for me. It's a disease and there's no cure for this," he told Taste of Country in May 2023. He explained that the disease affects the muscles and nerves in the face and throat, with his eyes being affected the most. "I had no control over my right eye. It really messes with your vision. I could see perfectly out of either eye, but then I would look together and I'd see three of you and you would be melting together like a lava lamp," he revealed. Still, Ford remained positive and stated, "I feel like I'm on the other side. I've gotten out of that hole now, and I ain't going back down in it."