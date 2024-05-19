The Stunning Transformation Of Call Her Daddy Host Alex Cooper

Just a few years ago, Alex Cooper was a recent college graduate who decided to launch a podcast with her roommate. That venture, which they dubbed "Call Her Daddy," became an instant hit with female Gen-Z listeners. As its popularity grew, Cooper weathered a messy split with her podcasting partner, only to emerge as a superstar podcaster in her own right.

She's also come to be lauded as one of the best interviewers in the podcast game, something she attributes to her outgoing personality and natural curiosity. "In my conversations with my guests, you are always going to feel comfy-cozy," she explained in an interview with Rolling Stone. "That's where my personal skills as a human come in. I can literally talk to an acorn outside. I can talk to anyone."

As a podcaster, Cooper has proven to be both an alluring personality and a savvy businesswoman. Not only did "Call Her Daddy" become the second most-listened-to podcast on Spotify (following only comedian and controversy-magnet Joe Rogan), but she also managed to sign one of the most lucrative deals ever, all while expanding her brand and creating her own burgeoning media empire. To explore how she got there, keep on reading to experience the stunning transformation of "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper.