Scottie Scheffler Calls Officer Assault Charge 'Misunderstanding' Before PGA Round 2
Professional golfer Scottie Scheffler (aka the number one guy in the golf group right now) has been arrested. In the wee hours of the morning on May 17, the 27-year-old traded his iconic Masters green jacket for a department of corrections-issued neon orange jumpsuit following an apparent misunderstanding over a traffic redirection.
"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers," Scheffler began in a statement on his Instagram Story following his arrest. "It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today," Scheffler penned before extending his condolences to the family of the accident victim.
The story goes that Scheffler was attempting to enter the Valhalla Golf Club where he was set to play in the second round of the PGA Championship. Sadly, the traffic was inundated with law enforcement officials following an earlier accident that tragically took the life of one pedestrian. ESPN's Jeff Darlington, who was front row and center for the incident, said on ESPN's "SportsCenter" that Scheffler's arrest happened "very quickly, very rapidly and very aggressively." He was also adamant that Scheffler "very clearly did not know what was happening in the situation."
Scottie Scheffler's attorney is also adamant that the arrest was a 'misunderstanding'
Following Scottie Scheffler's shocking arrest, he was booked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. As reported by ESPN, the pro golfer was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, as well as third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals, and subsequently released. Upon his release, Scheffler made his way to Valhalla and promptly tee'd off at 10:08 am ET.
Scheffler's attorney, Steven Romines, is also adamant that his client's arrest was the merely the result of a misunderstanding. According to Romines, Scheffler was en route to the Valhalla Golf Club to work out ahead of the championship. "They were directing traffic. He held his credential out and was going in like they'd been instructed to," Romines explained to a gaggle of reporters outside Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (via ESPN). "They are allowed to go through, that's why they have the credential and the wave-through," Romines added. "He was unaware there had been a wreck, and he proceeded like they'd been instructed to. He did exactly as he was instructed to enter the premises," the attorney maintained. Romines also told CBS News that Scheffler "never at any point assaulted any officer with his vehicle."
As for the PGA of America, they have remained mum regarding Scheffler's arrest, while focusing on the tragic loss of life that took place instead. "This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship," the association penned in a statement.
Scottie Scheffler's arrest threatens to sully his storybook success
Misunderstanding or not, Scottie Scheffler's arrest threatens to upend what has been storybook success for the golfer. In March, he took home Ws at the Players Championship as well as the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Then in April, he won the Masters Tournament, and swiftly followed it up with another win at the RBC Heritage tournament. Perhaps his biggest win to date, however, came on May 8, when Scheffler's wife Meredith Scudder Scheffler gave birth to their first child, a baby boy.
Alas, Scheffler's time relishing his role as a new father was cut short as he had to make his way to Louisville, Kentucky to compete in the PGA Championship. "It was fairly challenging leaving the house this morning," he confessed during an interview with the Golf Channel on May 13. Still, Scheffler was adamant that he came ready to play. "I'm excited to be out here competing," he declared.