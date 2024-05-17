Scottie Scheffler Calls Officer Assault Charge 'Misunderstanding' Before PGA Round 2

Professional golfer Scottie Scheffler (aka the number one guy in the golf group right now) has been arrested. In the wee hours of the morning on May 17, the 27-year-old traded his iconic Masters green jacket for a department of corrections-issued neon orange jumpsuit following an apparent misunderstanding over a traffic redirection.

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers," Scheffler began in a statement on his Instagram Story following his arrest. "It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today," Scheffler penned before extending his condolences to the family of the accident victim.

The story goes that Scheffler was attempting to enter the Valhalla Golf Club where he was set to play in the second round of the PGA Championship. Sadly, the traffic was inundated with law enforcement officials following an earlier accident that tragically took the life of one pedestrian. ESPN's Jeff Darlington, who was front row and center for the incident, said on ESPN's "SportsCenter" that Scheffler's arrest happened "very quickly, very rapidly and very aggressively." He was also adamant that Scheffler "very clearly did not know what was happening in the situation."