Why Donald Trump's Late Lawyer Roy Cohn Was So Controversial

Donald Trump has had a handful of lawyers over the years. From Michael Cohen to Alina Habba; it can sometimes be hard to keep up with who's on his legal team. However, long before Cohen, Habba, and many of his other lawyers, Roy Cohn was part of the former U.S. president's OG legal team. And it may or may not be surprising that he was just as controversial as Trump.

Matt Tyrnauer, the director of "Where's My Roy Cohn?," a documentary on Cohn's life, told Esquire that Cohn and Trump became acquaintances in the early '70s. Tyrnauer explained that the lawyer was a major mentor for the businessman and saw a lot of potential in Trump. The director shared, "In one incredible piece of footage from the late '70s he [Cohn] says that Trump's a meteor rising from New York that's going to go on to touch every part of the country and part of the world." Cohn's statement is a bit eerie, seeing as Trump went on to become the U.S. president, and became known all across the globe.

Although his name became synonymous with Trump, Cohn's career was more than just what he did for the then-future president. From being Studio 54's go-to lawyer to defending high-profile clients like New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, Cohn was well-known in the legal world. But as impressive as his career may have seemed, the lawyer's life was filled with tons of controversy that followed him up until his death.