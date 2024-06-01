HGTV Couples With The Worst On-Screen Chemistry

It's not easy living and working together at the best of times. But imagine doing so when cameras follow you around practically 24-7. Plenty of reality stars do it, though, with decidedly mixed results. For example, some of the HGTV stars' marriages are so strange that they're cringe-worthy, so weird, in fact, it makes you wonder if they're heading for the divorce court, or at the very least, if they're actually real partners in real life.

HGTV (full name Home & Garden Television) has a seemingly never-ending roster of renovation, fixer-upper, and home decor shows on its schedule. Cheery and perky hosts work their magic to transform sometimes decrepit, sometimes hideous, and sometimes just blah, OK houses into uniform, tastefully contrasted or pastel-colored, heavily accessorized, and totally over-cushioned, cookie-cutter show homes. It's all so genial and family-friendly.

However, when you look at some of HGTV's biggest scandals ever – including lawsuits, allegations of racism and homophobia, messy breakups, divorce battles, and crazy bar brawls — the channel doesn't appear to be quite so wholesome. And you can understand why some insist HGTV shows are totally fake. Plus, many seemingly happy host couples are not as simpatico off-camera as we're led to believe. But then many viewers can usually sense the tensions while watching. However, in case fans are missing (or missed) the signs of trouble and strife, we're giving a rundown of the HGTV couples with the worst on-screen chemistry from the past and present day.