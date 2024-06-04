The Real Reason Tucupita Marcano Is Banned For Life From The MLB

On June 3, 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that San Diego Padres player Tucupita Marcano was being investigated by the MLB for allegedly placing bets on baseball games while he was on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Marcano was on the injured list for tearing his ACL at the time of the report. "We are aware of an active investigation by Major League Baseball regarding a matter that occurred when the player in question was a member of another organization and not affiliated with the San Diego Padres. We will not have any further comment until the investigative process has been completed," the team stated. According to the MLB rules which have been broken in the past, players who bet on a team that they're not affiliated with face a year's suspension, while those who bet on their current team get banned for life. The latter is exactly what happened to Marcano.

A day after the Wall Street Journal report, Marcano was permanently banned from Major League Baseball. According to CNN, the MLB investigation found that, during his time on the Pirates, Marcano placed 387 bets on baseball games that totaled over $150,000. His fate was sealed when the investigation determined that 25 of those bets were on games involving his own team. (The shortstop placed wagers on whether the Pirates would win or lose, and how many runs the team or its opponent would score per game.) However, Marcano was cleared of manipulating any of the games to ensure that he would win his bets. In fact, he made nothing from his Pirates-related gambles.