Sad Details About Hallmark's JoAnna Garcia Swisher

The following article includes references to mental health struggles.

Some stars' lives are touched by tragedy early on; a number of celebrities have had to overcome childhood poverty before making it big, for example. But for JoAnna Garcia Swisher, many of her most heartbreaking moments came after she found fame.

Swisher's backstory would make any Hallmark heroine weep into her hot cocoa with envy. According to the New York Post, her family was well-off when she was growing up, and it seems that the Florida native was also well-liked at school — her classmates at Tampa Catholic High School decided to crown her homecoming queen. She joined the cast of the Nickelodeon show "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" at age 14, but she didn't sideline her studies to focus on acting right away. After she graduated, she pursued a higher education at Florida State University, where she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. When she shifted her focus back to acting after just a year, the "As Luck Would Have It" star was far luckier than most young women who head to Hollywood in hopes of making a living with their craft. "Three days after I arrived, I got sent to North Carolina to do a made-for-TV movie with John Ritter," she told Glamour. This was soon followed by a gig on "Party of Five."

But while the "Sweet Magnolias" actor has been truly blessed in her career, her life has not remained unblemished by anguish.