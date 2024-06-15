Whatever Happened To Theresa Caputo's Ex-Husband, Larry?

"Long Island Medium" fans were devastated when Theresa Caputo separated from her husband in December 2017. A fixture on the TLC show from the beginning, Larry Caputo added humor to the episodes with his colorful personality. The end of the 28-year marriage came as a shock not only to fans but to Theresa and Larry as well. "I never thought we would be where we are," she said in a May 2018 "Long Island Medium" episode.

Theresa and Larry had been going through a rough patch for quite some time when they decided to call it quits. In the Season 17 finale, viewers gained insight into the real reason the Caputos were getting a divorce. "I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore," Larry said in the December 2017 episode, E! News noted. "Along with that comes the lack of communication so it's like losing your best friend. It's hard."

Larry later revealed that the hit show began to chip away at the foundation of their marriage early on. "[It was] exciting and fun in the beginning, but then after the longevity you become more exposed, now it affects your private life," he told Radar. The couple filed for divorce in April 2018, and proceedings were finalized the following December. Theresa and Larry vowed to remain close for the sake of their children, Victoria and Larry Caputo Jr. Since then, Theresa has done a lot of moving on — and so has Larry.