Source Makes Heartbreaking Claim About WWE Star Mick Foley's Marriage

Former WWE star Mick Foley has been married to his wife Colette Foley since 1992, but the pair reportedly hit a rough patch. Originally, it was love at first sight for the Foleys, as Colette, who was an aspiring actor and model, saw past the wrestler's rough exterior. "Even when I met Colette, she preferred the way I looked without them," Mick said referring to his missing two front teeth, on the "Cigars, Scars and Superstars" podcast in November 2018 (via 411 Mania). "I believe she threw the adjective 'sexy' at me and that wasn't something I was used to hearing," he added.

Unfortunately, the spark that lasted over three decades between the pair had finally diminished. "This is what I heard from a very reliable source, that him and his missus are no longer together," wrestler René Duprée revealed on his "Cafe de René" podcast on June 10. "I heard it from a friend of mine from New York who talks with Mick regularly, and he and his wife are separated," he added.

Before that news broke, Mick had spoken about his marriage and how he was a WWE star who was treated like he worked an incredibly normal job while at home. In October 2023, Mick recalled coming home from an epic match only to be given domestic chores from his wife. "You come back home and you're no big deal, and it's probably good for your ego," he said on his "Foley is Pod" podcast. Colette's strained relationship with the WWE complicated their marriage.