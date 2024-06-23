Shady Things About TLC's My 600-Lb Life Everyone Ignores

Many tune in to "My 600-Lb Life" to watch the most dramatic transformations of once-obese people trying to change their lives for the better, but some think that they come at a cost. Author of "Weightless: Making Space for My Resilient Body and Soul," Evette Dionne, criticized the show for depicting its stars in an inhumane way, such as filming them unable to get out of bed and gorging on unhealthy food (via BuzzFeed News). "From the show's perspective, we have to see these subjects eating because that's the only way the disgust will really sink in. These are fat people! the show tells us. Look at them! Do you want to be like them? Stop eating! It's at this point that the show fully loses itself to depravity," she wrote. Dionne also pointed out that Dr. Nowzaradan doesn't focus nearly enough on the psychological aspects of why his patients are obese, and he simply tells them to lose weight and stick to a strict 1,200 calorie-per-day diet.

A viewer shared Dionne's sentiment in a Reddit post and wrote, "Some people need more help than sending them away with a diet. How does the show justify sending people away on their own, only to have them fail, when it places so much emphasis on how close to death some of them are? I'm struggling to see this show as ethical anymore."