Judge Judy Opens Up About Her Brief Split From Jerry Sheindlin

Judge Judy Sheindlin has been on television since 1996, and with nearly 30 years on air, it may feel like you know everything about her. But despite being a well-known public figure, Sheindlin tends to keep her personal life a bit more private. However, she recently got vulnerable on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" after opening about her brief split from her husband, Jerry Sheindlin.

Judy and Jerry married in 1977 and were together for over 10 years before things got rocky for the couple. In 1990, they decided it was time to move on and file for divorce. Although, she doesn't talk about the split much, the television star gave some insight to Chris Wallace (via Page Six) on why the two called it quits before rekindling their romance in 1991. She said, "That's a long story, but the end of the story is: I found ... that most men were alike." She elaborated a bit further, explaining that she found that men's needs were different than that of a women's. Judy shared, "They like to be fed. They like to be cuddled. They like to have their alone time that you take out the alone box and leave [them] alone. And if you feed 'em and love 'em up a little bit and don't get in their way too much, they're happy." Judy's comments insinuating the two had different needs was rare, as it's been Jerry who has spoken more about the couple's split over the years.