Photos Brutally Prove Barack Obama's Age Caught Up To His Hair In His 60s

It's no secret that presidents enter the White House with hair full of luster and zest and leave their terms with a head of gray hair. Such was the case with former President Barack Obama, who gave his inaugural speech looking distinguished with cropped black strands only to have the color slowly fade during his time as Commander in Chief. As BBC reported, he once jokingly told a young Cambodian kid, "The first thing I want from young people is to stop calling me old." Obama then added, "I don't dye my hair and a lot of world leaders do," he said. "I won't say who. But their barbers know, their hairdressers."

By the time Obama left the Oval Office in 2017, his hair was noticeably much whiter but it wasn't until he hit the age of 60 in 2021 that his head had more silver than black. The two-term pres is unbothered and wears his white proudly but it's safe to say that the former POTUS' hair is definitely showing his age.